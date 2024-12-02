WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The police and protesters have clashed in several cities in Georgia as demonstrations continue in the country over the government's decision to postpone talks on accession to the European Union.Georgia's pro-Russian ruling Georgian Dream party claimed victory in the elections held to the parliament in October, but opposition lawmakers are boycotting the new 150-member supreme national legislature, alleging fraud.The country's President Salome Zurabishvili declared the results 'unconstitutional,' calling them as rigged.The European Parliament on Thursday passed a resolution rejecting the elections and calling for them to be re-run within a year, with the process conducted in an improved electoral environment by an independent and impartial election administration.It called for an independent international investigation into the allegations of extensive electoral manipulation.Close on the heels of it, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said, 'We have decided not to put the issue of opening negotiations with the European Union on the agenda until the end of 2028. Also, we refuse any budgetary grant from the European Union until the end of 2028.'Kobakhidze's announcement evoked nationwide protests.Rot police used water cannons to disperse tens of thousands of protesters who hurled crackers at the parliament building Sunday night.Kobakhidze said on Sunday that his government has not suspended any accession talks with the European Commission. He rejected calls for new elections.Georgia's ambassador to the U.S., David Zalkaliani, has resigned.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX