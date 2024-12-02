Kymera International Acquires Coating Center Castrop GmbH

-- Kymera expands Surface Technologies footprint in Europe, furthering customer access to advanced thermal spray solutions --

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kymera International ("Kymera"), a global leading specialty materials and surface technologies company, announced today the successful acquisition of Coating Center Castrop GmbH ("CCC"), a comprehensive thermal spray and precision machining company providing complete design, fabrication and finish machining solutions for the aerospace, marine propulsion, pharmaceutical and general industrial markets. Located in Castrop-Rauxel, Germany, CCC provides its European customers with advanced engineering and thermal spray service applications that mitigate the impact of extreme wear on high-value components.

This strategic acquisition strengthens Kymera's position in the thermal spray services market, bringing significant benefit to both companies through the expansion of technological capabilities and a broadened global footprint that now includes the U.S., Canada and Germany. The addition of CCC brings advanced component engineering, fabrication and CNC machining capabilities to Kymera's Surface Technologies business and a European HaloJet ID HVOF service center, enabling localized aerospace landing gear service to key customers in the region.

"Kymera's Surface Technologies business is differentiated by our ability to provide high-performing, comprehensive and customized thermal spray solutions with superior service and support," says Barton White, CEO of Kymera International. "The acquisition of CCC further solidifies our ability to provide regional service on a global scale and support our strategic growth initiatives in the aerospace industry with our HaloJet ID HVOF technology."

"The acquisition of CCC helps to accelerate the trajectory of Kymera's Surface Technologies business," adds Adam Shebitz, Partner and Head of Industrials at Palladium Equity Partners. "We expect its ideally located German footprint will unlock future growth within the European aerospace sector, enabling the expansion of Kymera's HaloJet technology."

"We are happy to have found a partner in Kymera who will continue on our path and complement it with further innovative spray technologies," comments the CCC team. "This will enable us to offer our customers an even broader range of coating processes and services."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Kymera International

Kymera International, through acquisitions, can trace its roots back to the 1800's. Today, Kymera International is a U.S. owned, leading global developer and manufacturer of advanced specialty materials and high-performance surface coatings. Kymera sells its technically developed products into a wide variety of end markets, including aerospace, defense, medical, electronics, chemical, specialty auto, additive manufacturing, and numerous industrial applications. Kymera International has manufacturing facilities in the U.S, Canada, Australia, Europe, UK, Asia and Brazil. For more information, visit www.kymerainternational.com.

About Coating Center Castrop GmbH

Founded in 1999, CCC offers robust wear and corrosion-resistant surface solutions for a variety of industries. With operations in Castrop-Rauxel, Germany, CCC provides HVOF, plasma, wire and powder flame, and arc spray coatings, in addition to engineering, design, fabrication and machining solutions. For more information, visit www.coating-center.de.

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Palladium is a middle market private equity firm with over $3 billion of assets under management. The firm seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital, strategic guidance and operational oversight. Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested in more than 220 companies (41 platforms and more than 180 add-ons). For more information, visit https://www.palladiumequity.com.

