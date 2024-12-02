HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced it has completed the purchase of certain assets from Hewlett Packard Enterprise's (HPE) Communications Technology Group (CTG). This follows the announcement the company made in May 2024.

The closure of this deal formally expands HCLTech's long-standing partnership with HPE, extending its leadership in the telecom services markets and strengthening its engineering services capabilities with industry-leading intellectual property (IP), Engineering and R&D talent and client relationships with top global Communication Service Providers (CSPs).

Key highlights include:

Expanded global presence in the CSP market across North America, LATAM, Europe and Asia Pacific, including Japan.

Established direct relationships with global CSPs, including 20 of the top 30, accelerating the growth strategy in the global telecom industry.

Gained a portfolio of service offerings that includes industry-leading IP, solutions and systems integration across Business Support Systems (BSS), network applications, service cloudification and data intelligence

Strengthened the CSP domain practice by integrating over 1,500 product engineering specialists from CTG, supporting CSPs' agile methodologies and nearshore delivery needs across countries including China, Japan, Spain, Romania, Italy, India and LATAM.

"We are deeply committed to continuing CTG's success and delivering exceptional value to all CTG clients," said Anil Ganjoo, Chief Growth Officer, TMT industries, at HCLTech. "We are excited to welcome the talented professionals and leadership team from CTG, whose expertise will be instrumental in driving our shared success. By combining our engineering strengths with CTG's advanced capabilities, we will enhance our partnerships with leading global CSPs, accelerate the growth of our digital services and expand our global footprint."

"We are pleased to have found a partner in HCLTech with appreciation for CTG's significant legacy and future potential," said Marie Myers, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. "Now that the HCLTech acquisition is complete, we look forward to CTG's successes being nurtured and grown as part of HCLTech as well as in continuing our HPE commitment to the telecoms market."

