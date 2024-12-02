Anzeige
02.12.2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

2ndDecember 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 29th November 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

29th November 2024 50.54p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 50.32p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

2ndDecember 2024


