Dr. Heidi Kevoe-Feldman Joins Total Response as Chief Language Scientist

Renowned crisis communications expert aims to enhance emergency response protocols and elevate the role of the dispatcher.

Total Response (formerly PowerPhone), a leader in 911 emergency call-management protocols, is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Heidi Kevoe-Feldman, Ph.D., EMD, as Chief Language Scientist. A renowned expert in crisis communication and language analysis, Dr. Kevoe-Feldman will spearhead efforts to enhance the clarity, usability, and effectiveness of Total Response's protocols, setting a new benchmark for excellence in 911 call management.

Dr. Kevoe-Feldman, an Associate Professor at Northeastern University, brings over two decades of expertise in language and social interaction, specializing in emergency call communication. Her groundbreaking research, published in top-tier academic journals such as Communication Monographs and Discourse Studies, has provided actionable insights into improving dispatcher efficiency and caller cooperation during crises.

In her new role, Dr. Kevoe-Feldman will work closely with subject matter experts to refine protocols, simplify language for accessibility, and integrate advanced crisis communication strategies. She will also lead research initiatives, a critical component to the organization's commitment to data-driven constant improvement.

"Dr. Kevoe-Feldman's expertise will strengthen our mission to revolutionize emergency call management systems," said Chris Salafia, CEO of Total Response. "Her work will enhance our protocols' usability and reinforce our commitment to empowering telecommunicators to save lives."

Dr. Kevoe-Feldman added, "Joining Total Response is an incredible opportunity to apply my research in real-world settings. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in emergency response protocols and elevate the role of dispatchers as critical first responders."

About Total Response

Total Response is a pioneering leader in 911 emergency call-management software, offering standardized, evidence-based protocols for police, fire, and medical emergencies. With over 40 years of industry expertise, Total Response is committed to empowering emergency dispatchers to save lives and improve public safety outcomes.

Contact Information

Source: Total Response