Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 02.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
02.12.2024 15:14 Uhr
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dr. Heidi Kevoe-Feldman Joins Total Response as Chief Language Scientist

Finanznachrichten News

Renowned crisis communications expert aims to enhance emergency response protocols and elevate the role of the dispatcher.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2024 / Total Response (formerly PowerPhone), a leader in 911 emergency call-management protocols, is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Heidi Kevoe-Feldman, Ph.D., EMD, as Chief Language Scientist. A renowned expert in crisis communication and language analysis, Dr. Kevoe-Feldman will spearhead efforts to enhance the clarity, usability, and effectiveness of Total Response's protocols, setting a new benchmark for excellence in 911 call management.

Dr. Kevoe-Feldman, an Associate Professor at Northeastern University, brings over two decades of expertise in language and social interaction, specializing in emergency call communication. Her groundbreaking research, published in top-tier academic journals such as Communication Monographs and Discourse Studies, has provided actionable insights into improving dispatcher efficiency and caller cooperation during crises.

In her new role, Dr. Kevoe-Feldman will work closely with subject matter experts to refine protocols, simplify language for accessibility, and integrate advanced crisis communication strategies. She will also lead research initiatives, a critical component to the organization's commitment to data-driven constant improvement.

"Dr. Kevoe-Feldman's expertise will strengthen our mission to revolutionize emergency call management systems," said Chris Salafia, CEO of Total Response. "Her work will enhance our protocols' usability and reinforce our commitment to empowering telecommunicators to save lives."

Dr. Kevoe-Feldman added, "Joining Total Response is an incredible opportunity to apply my research in real-world settings. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in emergency response protocols and elevate the role of dispatchers as critical first responders."

About Total Response
Total Response is a pioneering leader in 911 emergency call-management software, offering standardized, evidence-based protocols for police, fire, and medical emergencies. With over 40 years of industry expertise, Total Response is committed to empowering emergency dispatchers to save lives and improve public safety outcomes.

Contact Information

Allison Mahon
Brand Manager
amahon@totalresponse.com
860-573-5232

.

Source: Total Response

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.