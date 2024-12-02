Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: A3CSN0 | ISIN: US42806J7000
Simulab Corporation Names Stephen Hertz as Chief Commercial Officer

Finanznachrichten News

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2024 / Simulab Corporation has appointed Stephen Hertz as its Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective immediately. Hertz will lead all sales and marketing functions and advance the company's mission to improve medical simulation training worldwide.

"We are very happy with Stephen's growth and contributions at Simulab over the past 11 years," states Christopher Toly, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Simulab. "The team could not be more proud to have him leading the company's efforts in growth and care for our partners worldwide."

Stephen previously served as Vice President of Sales at Simulab, where he worked closely with the healthcare simulation community to ensure the company's solutions address the evolving needs of educators, practitioners, and institutions. His leadership has driven innovation, strengthened customer relationships, and reinforced Simulab's position as a trusted partner in advancing healthcare education through simulation.

"Stephen's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Simulab," said Doug Beighle, FSSH, President of Simulab Corporation. "His expertise will help us better serve our customers by delivering innovative solutions and fostering stronger partnerships in healthcare and medical training."

As CCO, Stephen will continue leading Simulab's team while enhancing customer engagement, driving innovation in simulation, and building partnerships that support impactful healthcare education and training.

Founded in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, WA, Simulab Corporation is a leader in soft-tissue healthcare simulation training. Its innovative, realistic procedural trainers help healthcare professionals master essential skills, advancing patient safety and care quality.

Contact Information

Christie Angino
Director of Marketing
cangino@simulab.com
425-606-7646

.

Source: Simulab Corporation

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
