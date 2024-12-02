Newgate Funding Plc - Change of Registered Office

2 December 2024

Newgate Funding Plc (the "Company") - 2138006KF4KS6D5P1697

Change of Address Notification

The Change of Address Notification is available on the following link:

Newgate Funding Plc - Change of Address Notification.pdf

For further information please contact:

Newgate Funding Plc

4th Floor

140 Aldersgate Street

London EC1A 4HY

spvservices@apexgroup.com