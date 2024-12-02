Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B5N0P849
Issuer Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
28-Nov-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
02-Dec-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.417554
5.615809
6.033363
41741191
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0.104634
5.065030
5.169664
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B5N0P849
2888806
0.417554
Sub Total 8.A
2888806
0.417554%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap
31/01/2025
31/01/2025
Cash
125886
0.018196
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/02/2025
19/02/2025
Cash
37803
0.005464
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/03/2025
19/03/2025
Cash
14179597
2.049550
Cash-settled Equity Swap
07/05/2025
07/05/2025
Cash
695373
0.100511
Cash-settled Equity Swap
12/05/2025
12/05/2025
Cash
1404904
0.203068
Cash-settled Equity Swap
14/05/2025
14/05/2025
Cash
2359745
0.341083
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/08/2025
05/08/2025
Cash
3191808
0.461351
Cash-settled Equity Swap
13/08/2025
13/08/2025
Cash
1559524
0.225417
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/08/2025
19/08/2025
Cash
1516693
0.219226
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/09/2025
08/09/2025
Cash
190000
0.027463
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/09/2025
09/09/2025
Cash
1046098
0.151205
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/09/2025
17/09/2025
Cash
601099
0.086884
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/09/2025
18/09/2025
Cash
3732987
0.539574
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/10/2025
02/10/2025
Cash
865067
0.125039
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/10/2025
08/10/2025
Cash
1032009
0.149169
Cash-settled Equity Swap
14/10/2025
14/10/2025
Cash
127209
0.018387
Cash-settled Equity Swap
29/10/2025
29/10/2025
Cash
2411
0.000348
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/11/2025
04/11/2025
Cash
1471415
0.212682
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/11/2025
10/11/2025
Cash
1173601
0.169635
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/11/2025
11/11/2025
Cash
1425220
0.206004
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/11/2025
19/11/2025
Cash
185546
0.026819
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/11/2025
28/11/2025
Cash
94009
0.013588
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/12/2025
03/12/2025
Cash
90486
0.013079
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/12/2025
04/12/2025
Cash
61041
0.008823
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/12/2025
05/12/2025
Cash
132323
0.019126
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/12/2025
17/12/2025
Cash
19548
0.002826
Cash-settled Equity Swap
31/12/2025
31/12/2025
Cash
72282
0.010448
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/05/2028
22/05/2028
Cash
1147726
0.165895
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/09/2029
04/09/2029
Cash
177301
0.025627
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/11/2029
02/11/2029
Cash
70339
0.010167
Cash-settled Equity Swap
15/11/2029
15/11/2029
Cash
63335
0.009155
Sub Total 8.B2
38852385
5.615809%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5.615810
6.033365%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan SE
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
12. Date of Completion
02-Dec-2024
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom