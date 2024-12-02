Oritain recognised as Smart Innovator in Independent Analyst Firm's Sustainable Product and Materials Traceability Software Report

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oritain , a global leader in product origin verification, is proud to announce its inclusion in the Verdantix 2024 Smart Innovators: Sustainable Product and Materials Traceability Software report .

Oritain was recognised for Market Leading Functionality for Product Identification and Out of the Box Functionality for Document Collection and Management.

"This recognition underscores the emerging importance of transparency in supply chains and how origin verification alongside traceability software is key to understanding and improving sustainability in the supply chain," said Monica Jonas, Chief Operating Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Oritain. "Oritain's unique forensic science and data-based methodology enhances supply chain transparency and product authenticity by verifying the true origin of products and raw materials with the highest levels of accuracy and reliability."

Verdantix is one of the world's leading industry analysts, being featured in the 2024 report is a significant endorsement of the strength of Oritain's product offering.

Verdantix found several developments driving the demand for product and materials traceability software, most notably the regulatory space which is expediting the need for organizations to understand the more granular risks associated with their products and upstream supply chains.

"The sustainability spotlight has shifted to focus on operations outside of the four walls of organisations, with a specific consideration for upstream value chains. Where operations are material to business - whether it be for compliance, risk management or operational performance improvement - granular and trustworthy insights are needed to support decision-making. Increasingly, sustainable product and materials traceability solutions are bringing clarity to complex supply chains and validating the sustainable characteristics of goods as they are exchanged and brought to market," said Guy Lewis, ESG and Sustainability Analyst, Verdantix.

Visit our website at www.oritain.com for more information.

About Oritain

Oritain is a global leader in product origin verification. The company's innovative methodology employing forensic science and data is trusted by organizations worldwide across industries as diverse as fashion and cotton, coffee, horticulture, meat, dairy, and more. Oritain works with some of the world's leading brands to help them achieve regulatory compliance, reduce reputational risk, and meet market demand through proving the provenance of their products. The company employs over 200 people in offices around the world, serving clients in more than 20 countries.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oritain-recognised-as-smart-innovator-in-independent-analyst-firms-sustainable-product-and-materials-traceability-software-report-302319010.html