Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 29 November 2024 was 385.63p (cum income) Ex-dividend.

02 December 2024