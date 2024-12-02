Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.12.2024 16:12 Uhr
64 Leser
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 29 November 2024 was 367.12p (ex-income) 368.37p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

02 December 2024


