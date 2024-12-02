Southern Pacific Financing 04-B plc - Change of Registered Office

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

2 December 2024

Southern Pacific Financing 04-B Plc (the "Company") - 213800EH3ILIVLSGD724

Change of Address Notification

The Change of Address Notification is available on the following link:

Southern Pacific Financing 04-B Plc - Change of Address Notification.pdf

For further information please contact:

Southern Pacific Financing 04-B Plc

4th Floor

140 Aldersgate Street

London EC1A 4HY

spvservices@apexgroup.com