Montag, 02.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
PR Newswire
02.12.2024 17:42 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

[02.12.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.12.24IE000LZC9NM08,436,943.00USD062,907,429.237.4562
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.12.24IE000DOZYQJ73,644,612.00EUR021,695,208.755.9527
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.12.24IE000GETKIK8267,123.00GBP02,668,515.549.9898
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)Valuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
02.12.24IE000XIITCN5612,758.00GBP05,056,539.918.2521

