Montag, 02.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: A1J7UJ | ISIN: GB00B82YXW83 | Ticker-Symbol: V4S
02.12.24
4,940 Euro
PR Newswire
02.12.2024
Vesuvius Plc - Total Voting Rights

Finanznachrichten News

Vesuvius Plc - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

Vesuvius plc

2 December 2024

Vesuvius plc - Voting Rights and Capital

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1R, Vesuvius plc confirms that at the date of this announcement it has an issued share capital of 266,478,288 Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each. 7,271,174 of these Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total number of Vesuvius plc shares with voting rights is 259,207,114.

The above figure of 259,207,114 shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Vesuvius plc under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Company Secretariat
Vesuvius +44 (0) 207 822 0000

Vesuvius plc, 165 Fleet Street, London EC4A 2AE

Registered in England and Wales No. 8217766

LEI: 213800ORZ521W585SY02

www.vesuvius.com


