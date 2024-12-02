Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.12.2024 18:18 Uhr
10 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Augmentum Fintech plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

Augmentum Fintech plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

2 December 2024

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

Augmentum Fintech plc

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Augmentum Fintech plc announces the following purchase of ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"):

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

William Reeve

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Chairman

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Augmentum Fintech plc

b)

LEI

213800OTQ44T555I8S71

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares 1 pence each

Identification code

ISIN

GB00BG12XV81

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

98.8p per share

100,000

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

100, 000 ordinary 1p shares

-Price

98.8 pence per share

e)

Date of the transaction

2 December 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

.

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Paul Griggs, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to Augmentum Fintech plc


