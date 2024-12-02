Augmentum Fintech plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02

2 December 2024

LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71

Augmentum Fintech plc

Director/PDMR Shareholdings

Augmentum Fintech plc announces the following purchase of ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"):

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name William Russell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Augmentum Fintech plc b) LEI 213800OTQ44T555I8S71 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares 1 pence each Identification code ISIN GB00BG12XV81 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 98.7p per share 30,000 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume 30, 000 ordinary 1p shares -Price 98.7 pence per share e) Date of the transaction 2 December 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Paul Griggs, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to Augmentum Fintech plc