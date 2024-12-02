Augmentum Fintech plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 02
2 December 2024
LEI: 213800OTQ44T555I8S71
Augmentum Fintech plc
Director/PDMR Shareholdings
Augmentum Fintech plc announces the following purchase of ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"):
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
William Russell
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Augmentum Fintech plc
b)
LEI
213800OTQ44T555I8S71
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares 1 pence each
Identification code
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
98.7p per share
30,000
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
30, 000 ordinary 1p shares
-Price
98.7 pence per share
e)
Date of the transaction
2 December 2024
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
.
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Paul Griggs, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary to Augmentum Fintech plc