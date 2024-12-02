Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 25 to November 29, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 25/11/2024 480,015 56.658268 27,196,818.37 XPAR 25/11/2024 228,025 56.776550 12,946,472.81 CEUX 25/11/2024 27,087 56.817381 1,539,012.40 TQEX 25/11/2024 23,190 56.820241 1,317,661.38 AQEU 26/11/2024 422,780 55.305533 23,382,073.30 XPAR 26/11/2024 299,783 55.291556 16,575,468.61 CEUX 26/11/2024 30,000 55.317169 1,659,515.06 TQEX 26/11/2024 25,000 55.317216 1,382,930.39 AQEU 27/11/2024 525,587 54.055007 28,410,608.87 XPAR 27/11/2024 210,420 54.078299 11,379,155.72 CEUX 27/11/2024 33,934 54.062210 1,834,547.03 TQEX 27/11/2024 25,446 54.061928 1,375,659.82 AQEU 28/11/2024 486,811 54.163087 26,367,186.47 XPAR 28/11/2024 233,111 54.157380 12,624,681.02 CEUX 28/11/2024 37,000 54.163434 2,004,047.06 TQEX 28/11/2024 37,000 54.163948 2,004,066.07 AQEU 29/11/2024 457,545 54.611475 24,987,207.43 XPAR 29/11/2024 250,000 54.575146 13,643,786.46 CEUX 29/11/2024 40,000 54.611366 2,184,454.64 TQEX 29/11/2024 40,000 54.613111 2,184,524.43 AQEU Total 3,912,734 54.948759 214,999,877.34

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

Cautionary Note

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

