In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 25 to November 29, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
25/11/2024
480,015
56.658268
27,196,818.37
XPAR
25/11/2024
228,025
56.776550
12,946,472.81
CEUX
25/11/2024
27,087
56.817381
1,539,012.40
TQEX
25/11/2024
23,190
56.820241
1,317,661.38
AQEU
26/11/2024
422,780
55.305533
23,382,073.30
XPAR
26/11/2024
299,783
55.291556
16,575,468.61
CEUX
26/11/2024
30,000
55.317169
1,659,515.06
TQEX
26/11/2024
25,000
55.317216
1,382,930.39
AQEU
27/11/2024
525,587
54.055007
28,410,608.87
XPAR
27/11/2024
210,420
54.078299
11,379,155.72
CEUX
27/11/2024
33,934
54.062210
1,834,547.03
TQEX
27/11/2024
25,446
54.061928
1,375,659.82
AQEU
28/11/2024
486,811
54.163087
26,367,186.47
XPAR
28/11/2024
233,111
54.157380
12,624,681.02
CEUX
28/11/2024
37,000
54.163434
2,004,047.06
TQEX
28/11/2024
37,000
54.163948
2,004,066.07
AQEU
29/11/2024
457,545
54.611475
24,987,207.43
XPAR
29/11/2024
250,000
54.575146
13,643,786.46
CEUX
29/11/2024
40,000
54.611366
2,184,454.64
TQEX
29/11/2024
40,000
54.613111
2,184,524.43
AQEU
Total
3,912,734
54.948759
214,999,877.34
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
