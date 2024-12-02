Anzeige
02.12.2024 18:48 Uhr
Tatu City; Rendeavour: Tatu City appointed Regional Office for World Free Zones Organization

Finanznachrichten News

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tatu City, Kenya's first mixed-use Special Economic Zone (SEZ), has been appointed as the Regional Office and National Contact Point for the World Free Zones Organization. The appointment recognizes Tatu City SEZ's leadership in advancing SEZ development and economic transformation in East Africa.

Group Chief Operating Officer of Rendeavour and Country Head of Tatu City Preston Mendenhall, and CEO of the World Free Zones Organization Dr. Samir Hamrouni sign an agreement appointing Tatu City as the National Contact Point and Regional Office for World Free Zones Organization during the 9th African Special Economic Zones Annual Meeting 2024.

The appointment was formalised during the 9th African Economic Zones Organization Annual Meeting at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi. The event, commissioned by President William Ruto, brought together over 400 global experts, policymakers, and business leaders to shape the future of African SEZs. The gathering was hosted by the Kenya Special Economic Zones Authority, the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry and key SEZ stakeholders.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr Samir Hamrouni, CEO of the World Free Zones Organization, said, "The selection of Tatu City as both the National Contact Point and Regional Office is a testament to its excellence as a Special Economic Zone. Tatu City has demonstrated the capacity to represent Kenya and the region effectively and support World Free Zones Organization's global vision of fostering economic growth and innovation through free zones."

Solomon Mahinda, Executive Vice President of Tatu City, added: "We are deeply honoured by this appointment and excited to strengthen our collaboration with the World Free Zones Organization. As the National Contact Point and Regional Office, Tatu City will spearhead efforts to attract impactful investments, promote best practices, and enhance regional collaboration, driving sustainable economic growth in Kenya and across Africa."

As the National Contact Point, Tatu City will represent Kenya in the global free zones network, facilitating stakeholder cooperation. As the Regional Office, it will oversee membership expansion, regional activities, and World Free Zone Organization initiatives while elevating African SEZs on the global stage.

This new role builds on Tatu City's active leadership in SEZ development. A founding member of the Association of Special Economic Zones (ASEZ) in Kenya and a member of the Africa Economic Zones Organization (AEZO), Tatu City has consistently championed innovation, governance, and sustainability in SEZs. Late last year, Tatu City was also appointed to the AEZO Steering Committee, further solidifying its leadership in Africa's SEZ ecosystem.

During the AEZO Gala Dinner Awards, Tatu City was recognised for its exceptional SEZ operational best practices and unwavering support for AEZO's initiatives.

Tatu City exemplifies the transformative power of SEZs. Currently, 26,400 people live, work, or study within the city, with this population expected to grow to 250,000 upon full completion. The development is home to 88 businesses, including global investors and local enterprises. Among recent investors is Hewatele, which is building a KES 2.8 billion medical oxygen plant with funding from U.S., Canadian, Finnish and Danish governments and the Soros Economic Development Fund.

For more information about Tatu City, please visit: https://www.tatucity.com/

For more information about Rendeavour, please visit https://www.rendeavour.com/

For more information about World FZO, please visit: https://www.worldfzo.org/#

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2570841/Tatu_City_and_Rendeavour.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tatu-city-appointed-regional-office-for-world-free-zones-organization-302319865.html

