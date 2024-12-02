Anzeige
WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
02.12.24
17:50 Uhr
27,760 Euro
-0,340
-1,21 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,76027,89019:38
27,78027,88019:37
PR Newswire
02.12.2024 19:06 Uhr
91 Leser
EQT AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2025

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB's Nomination Committee for the Annual Shareholders' Meeting 2025 has been appointed based on the ownership structure as of 31 August 2024.

The Nomination Committee consists of

Jacob Wallenberg (Chairperson), appointed by Investor AB
Cynthia Lee, appointed by Jean Eric Salata
Harry Klagsbrun, appointed by Conni Jonsson
Joachim Spetz, appointed by Swedbank Robur Funds
Conni Jonsson, Chairperson of the Board of EQT AB

As of 31 August 2024, shareholders having appointed members to the Nomination Committee together represented approximately 29 percent of the voting rights for all shares of EQT AB.

The Annual Shareholders' Meeting of EQT AB will be held on Tuesday, 27 May 2025. Shareholders who would like to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee can do so by e-mail to nomination.committee@eqtgroup.com, or by ordinary mail under the address: EQT AB, Attn: Nomination Committee, Box 164 09, SE-103 27 Stockholm, Sweden, by 1 March 2025, at the latest.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-ab-s-nomination-committee-for-the-annual-shareholders--meeting-2025,c4074661

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4074661/3146542.pdf

EQT AB's Nomination Committee

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3357060

EQT AB Group

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-abs-nomination-committee-for-the-annual-shareholders-meeting-2025-302319879.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
