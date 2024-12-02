DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 02-Dec-2024 / 18:04 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 2 December 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 2 December 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 143,183 Highest price paid per share: 142.50p Lowest price paid per share: 139.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 140.9764p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 329,971,547 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (329,971,547) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 140.9764p 143,183

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 839 141.00 08:01:05 00313409624TRLO1 XLON 145 141.00 09:30:14 00313472645TRLO1 XLON 1207 141.50 09:30:15 00313472662TRLO1 XLON 675 141.50 09:30:15 00313472663TRLO1 XLON 727 141.50 09:30:15 00313472664TRLO1 XLON 87 141.50 09:30:15 00313472667TRLO1 XLON 200 141.50 09:49:06 00313485089TRLO1 XLON 400 141.50 09:49:06 00313485090TRLO1 XLON 200 141.50 09:49:25 00313485404TRLO1 XLON 542 141.00 10:05:34 00313491651TRLO1 XLON 565 141.00 10:05:34 00313491652TRLO1 XLON 589 141.00 10:05:34 00313491653TRLO1 XLON 542 141.00 10:05:34 00313491654TRLO1 XLON 419 141.50 10:05:37 00313491657TRLO1 XLON 457 141.50 10:05:37 00313491658TRLO1 XLON 532 141.50 10:05:37 00313491659TRLO1 XLON 3852 141.50 10:05:37 00313491660TRLO1 XLON 128 141.50 10:05:38 00313491661TRLO1 XLON 836 142.00 11:15:12 00313493724TRLO1 XLON 378 142.00 11:15:12 00313493725TRLO1 XLON 453 142.00 11:15:12 00313493726TRLO1 XLON 2 142.50 11:15:24 00313493730TRLO1 XLON 849 142.50 11:37:34 00313494151TRLO1 XLON 734 142.50 11:37:35 00313494152TRLO1 XLON 734 142.50 11:37:35 00313494153TRLO1 XLON 734 142.50 11:37:35 00313494154TRLO1 XLON 366 142.50 11:37:35 00313494155TRLO1 XLON 275 142.50 11:37:47 00313494157TRLO1 XLON 579 142.50 11:37:47 00313494158TRLO1 XLON 124 142.50 11:38:29 00313494177TRLO1 XLON 852 142.00 11:58:34 00313494567TRLO1 XLON 3055 142.00 11:59:55 00313494603TRLO1 XLON 17250 142.00 11:59:55 00313494604TRLO1 XLON 244 141.50 11:59:55 00313494606TRLO1 XLON 583 141.50 11:59:55 00313494607TRLO1 XLON 827 141.50 11:59:55 00313494608TRLO1 XLON 1663 141.00 11:59:57 00313494609TRLO1 XLON 797 141.00 12:02:06 00313494650TRLO1 XLON 797 141.00 12:02:06 00313494651TRLO1 XLON 796 141.00 12:02:06 00313494652TRLO1 XLON 922 141.00 12:06:32 00313494847TRLO1 XLON 660 141.00 12:06:32 00313494848TRLO1 XLON 841 141.00 12:18:34 00313495296TRLO1 XLON 824 140.50 12:23:21 00313495382TRLO1 XLON 828 140.00 12:30:43 00313495562TRLO1 XLON 828 140.00 12:30:43 00313495563TRLO1 XLON 828 140.00 12:30:43 00313495564TRLO1 XLON 827 140.00 12:30:43 00313495565TRLO1 XLON 87 140.00 12:40:25 00313495790TRLO1 XLON 750 140.00 12:40:25 00313495791TRLO1 XLON 28 140.00 12:40:25 00313495792TRLO1 XLON 866 140.00 12:41:49 00313495802TRLO1 XLON 860 140.00 13:05:34 00313496722TRLO1 XLON 798 140.00 13:35:05 00313497733TRLO1 XLON 622 140.00 13:40:13 00313497895TRLO1 XLON 85 140.00 13:50:13 00313498229TRLO1 XLON 959 140.00 13:50:13 00313498230TRLO1 XLON 622 140.00 13:50:13 00313498231TRLO1 XLON 1318 140.00 13:51:27 00313498323TRLO1 XLON 329 140.00 13:52:00 00313498333TRLO1 XLON 1274 140.00 13:52:00 00313498334TRLO1 XLON 44 140.00 13:52:00 00313498335TRLO1 XLON 262 140.00 13:52:00 00313498336TRLO1 XLON 679 140.00 13:56:02 00313498424TRLO1 XLON 616 140.00 13:56:02 00313498425TRLO1 XLON 46 140.00 14:01:46 00313498599TRLO1 XLON 306 140.00 14:01:46 00313498600TRLO1 XLON 380 140.00 14:01:46 00313498601TRLO1 XLON 168 140.00 14:16:06 00313499092TRLO1 XLON 522 140.50 14:16:06 00313499093TRLO1 XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2024 13:04 ET (18:04 GMT)