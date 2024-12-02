Anzeige
Montag, 02.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
02.12.24
15:29 Uhr
1,650 Euro
+0,010
+0,61 %
02.12.2024 19:37 Uhr
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-Dec-2024 / 18:04 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
2 December 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               2 December 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      143,183 
Highest price paid per share:         142.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          139.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 140.9764p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 329,971,547 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (329,971,547) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      140.9764p                    143,183

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
839              141.00          08:01:05         00313409624TRLO1     XLON 
145              141.00          09:30:14         00313472645TRLO1     XLON 
1207              141.50          09:30:15         00313472662TRLO1     XLON 
675              141.50          09:30:15         00313472663TRLO1     XLON 
727              141.50          09:30:15         00313472664TRLO1     XLON 
87               141.50          09:30:15         00313472667TRLO1     XLON 
200              141.50          09:49:06         00313485089TRLO1     XLON 
400              141.50          09:49:06         00313485090TRLO1     XLON 
200              141.50          09:49:25         00313485404TRLO1     XLON 
542              141.00          10:05:34         00313491651TRLO1     XLON 
565              141.00          10:05:34         00313491652TRLO1     XLON 
589              141.00          10:05:34         00313491653TRLO1     XLON 
542              141.00          10:05:34         00313491654TRLO1     XLON 
419              141.50          10:05:37         00313491657TRLO1     XLON 
457              141.50          10:05:37         00313491658TRLO1     XLON 
532              141.50          10:05:37         00313491659TRLO1     XLON 
3852              141.50          10:05:37         00313491660TRLO1     XLON 
128              141.50          10:05:38         00313491661TRLO1     XLON 
836              142.00          11:15:12         00313493724TRLO1     XLON 
378              142.00          11:15:12         00313493725TRLO1     XLON 
453              142.00          11:15:12         00313493726TRLO1     XLON 
2               142.50          11:15:24         00313493730TRLO1     XLON 
849              142.50          11:37:34         00313494151TRLO1     XLON 
734              142.50          11:37:35         00313494152TRLO1     XLON 
734              142.50          11:37:35         00313494153TRLO1     XLON 
734              142.50          11:37:35         00313494154TRLO1     XLON 
366              142.50          11:37:35         00313494155TRLO1     XLON 
275              142.50          11:37:47         00313494157TRLO1     XLON 
579              142.50          11:37:47         00313494158TRLO1     XLON 
124              142.50          11:38:29         00313494177TRLO1     XLON 
852              142.00          11:58:34         00313494567TRLO1     XLON 
3055              142.00          11:59:55         00313494603TRLO1     XLON 
17250             142.00          11:59:55         00313494604TRLO1     XLON 
244              141.50          11:59:55         00313494606TRLO1     XLON 
583              141.50          11:59:55         00313494607TRLO1     XLON 
827              141.50          11:59:55         00313494608TRLO1     XLON 
1663              141.00          11:59:57         00313494609TRLO1     XLON 
797              141.00          12:02:06         00313494650TRLO1     XLON 
797              141.00          12:02:06         00313494651TRLO1     XLON 
796              141.00          12:02:06         00313494652TRLO1     XLON 
922              141.00          12:06:32         00313494847TRLO1     XLON 
660              141.00          12:06:32         00313494848TRLO1     XLON 
841              141.00          12:18:34         00313495296TRLO1     XLON 
824              140.50          12:23:21         00313495382TRLO1     XLON 
828              140.00          12:30:43         00313495562TRLO1     XLON 
828              140.00          12:30:43         00313495563TRLO1     XLON 
828              140.00          12:30:43         00313495564TRLO1     XLON 
827              140.00          12:30:43         00313495565TRLO1     XLON 
87               140.00          12:40:25         00313495790TRLO1     XLON 
750              140.00          12:40:25         00313495791TRLO1     XLON 
28               140.00          12:40:25         00313495792TRLO1     XLON 
866              140.00          12:41:49         00313495802TRLO1     XLON 
860              140.00          13:05:34         00313496722TRLO1     XLON 
798              140.00          13:35:05         00313497733TRLO1     XLON 
622              140.00          13:40:13         00313497895TRLO1     XLON 
85               140.00          13:50:13         00313498229TRLO1     XLON 
959              140.00          13:50:13         00313498230TRLO1     XLON 
622              140.00          13:50:13         00313498231TRLO1     XLON 
1318              140.00          13:51:27         00313498323TRLO1     XLON 
329              140.00          13:52:00         00313498333TRLO1     XLON 
1274              140.00          13:52:00         00313498334TRLO1     XLON 
44               140.00          13:52:00         00313498335TRLO1     XLON 
262              140.00          13:52:00         00313498336TRLO1     XLON 
679              140.00          13:56:02         00313498424TRLO1     XLON 
616              140.00          13:56:02         00313498425TRLO1     XLON 
46               140.00          14:01:46         00313498599TRLO1     XLON 
306              140.00          14:01:46         00313498600TRLO1     XLON 
380              140.00          14:01:46         00313498601TRLO1     XLON 
168              140.00          14:16:06         00313499092TRLO1     XLON 
522              140.50          14:16:06         00313499093TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2024 13:04 ET (18:04 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
