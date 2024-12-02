WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Zscaler, Inc. (ZS):Earnings: -$12.05 million in Q1 vs. -$33.48 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.08 in Q1 vs. -$0.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Zscaler, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $124.26 million or $0.77 per share for the period.Revenue: $627.96 million in Q1 vs. $496.70 million in the same period last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.68 to $0.69 Next quarter revenue guidance: $633 to $635 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.94 to $2.99 Full year revenue guidance: $2.623 to $2.643 BlnCopyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX