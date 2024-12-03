Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
PR Newswire
03.12.2024 00:06 Uhr
Q3 2024 Global Semiconductor Equipment Billings Grew 19% Year-Over-Year, SEMI Reports

Finanznachrichten News

MILPITAS, Calif., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global semiconductor equipment billings increased 19% year-over-year to US$30.38 billion in the third quarter of 2024, while quarter-over-quarter billings registered 13% growth during the same period, SEMI announced today in its Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS) Report.

"The global semiconductor equipment market recorded robust growth in the third quarter of 2024 driven by investments aimed at supporting the proliferation of Artificial Intelligence as well as production of mature technologies," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO. "The growth in equipment investments was spread across multiple regions seeking to bolster their chipmaking ecosystems, with North America posting the largest year-over-year gain while China continues to lead in spending."

Compiled from data submitted by members of SEMI and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan (SEAJ), the WWSEMS Report is a summary of the monthly billings figures for the global semiconductor equipment industry.

Following are quarterly billings data in billions of U.S. dollars with quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year changes by region:

The SEMI Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) provides comprehensive market data for the global semiconductor equipment market. The subscription includes three reports:

  • Monthly SEMI Billings Report, a perspective on equipment market trends
  • Monthly Worldwide Semiconductor Equipment Market Statistics (WWSEMS), a detailed report of semiconductor equipment billings for seven regions and 24 market segments
  • SEMI Semiconductor Equipment Forecast, an outlook for the semiconductor equipment market

Download a sample of the EMDS report.

For more information about the report or to subscribe, please contact the SEMI Market Intelligence Team at mktstats@semi.org. More details are also available on the SEMI Market Data webpage.

About SEMI

SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

Association Contact
Samer Bahou/SEMI
Phone: 1.408.943.7870
Email: sbahou@semi.org

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/q3-2024-global-semiconductor-equipment-billings-grew-19-year-over-year-semi-reports-302317900.html

