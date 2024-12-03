Anzeige
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
03.12.2024 04:12 Uhr
Team Jade: Delta Force | Official Global Open Beta Anthem Teaser

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Jade, a renowned branch of TiMi Studio Group, is delighted to present the Official Global Open Beta Anthem Teaser for Delta Force. This teaser introduces "Fight", a new track from the acclaimed composer duo 2WEI (Warriors, Still Here, Survivor), alongside a preview of the much-anticipated Warfare mode.

Warfare is a groundbreaking mode in Delta Force that delivers massive-scale PvP battles, immersing players in war simulations with expansive maps and an array of vehicles across land, air, and sea. The roster of maps will continue to grow, offering players an ever-evolving battlefield experience.

The Delta Force PC Open Beta launches December 5 and will be available for free on PC, Steam and Epic Games Store. The full anthem, "Fight", will debut on the same day.

About Delta Force

Delta Force is the upcoming free-to-play tactical shooter that is the next installment of the beloved Delta Force series, which will feature large-scale multiplayer modes, as well as an action-packed single-player/co-op campaign, a deep weapons arsenal for customization, and more. Delta Force PC Open Beta launches on December 5th and players can join the fray by getting the game for free via its website, Steam and Epic Games Store pages.

About Team Jade

Team Jade is a notable branch of TiMi Studio Group renowned for Call of Duty: Mobile and Assault Fire, the latter being the most popular Chinese shooter game on PC for the past decade. With a roster of hundreds of industry veterans, the team has garnered multiple prestigious accolades, including BAFTA and TGA awards.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6vkSA6SIMo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/delta-force--official-global-open-beta-anthem-teaser-302320281.html

