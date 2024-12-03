8 acquisitions announced since the beginning of the year

Power Bus Way is a leading North American specialist in Cable Bus power busbars, primarily for datacenters.

Based in Toronto, Power Bus Way employs over 120 people and generates an annual revenue of around €70 million, mainly in the United States and Canada.

Power Bus Way is the fifth acquisition this year in the highly promising datacenter segment, following Netrack in India, Davenham in Ireland, Vass in Australia, and UPSistemas in Colombia.

Benoît Coquart, CEO of Legrand, commented:

"Today we are announcing the 8th external growth operation of the year, with a cumulative annualized revenue of nearly €410 million, and Legrand's first acquisition in North America in the datacenter grey space.

These acquisitions are a great illustration of our medium-term growth ambitions, both in essential building infrastructures and in offers related to the energy and digital transition

KEY FINANCIAL DATES

2024 annual results: February 13, 2025

Quiet period 1 " starts: January 14, 2025

Quiet period " starts: January 14, 2025 2025 first-quarter results: May 7, 2025

Quiet period 1 " starts: April 7, 2025

Quiet period " starts: April 7, 2025 General Meeting of Shareholders: May 27, 2025

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for residential, commercial, and datacenter markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide.

The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable.

Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing a strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings that include products with enhanced value in use (energy and digital transition solutions: datacenters, digital lifestyles and energy transition offerings).

Legrand reported sales of €8.4 billion in 2023. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is a component stock of the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG and CAC SBT 1.5 indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

Period of time when all communication is suspended in the run-up to publication of results.

