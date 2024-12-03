Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Frankfurt
03.12.24
08:03 Uhr
3,340 Euro
+0,100
+3,09 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
03.12.2024 07:52 Uhr
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement 
03-Dec-2024 / 06:21 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Announcement regarding Syndicated Loan Agreement 
DATE: December 03, 2024 
 
On 02.12.2024 our Bank has signed a syndicated loan agreement with 367 days maturity in the amount of US USD 244,000,000 
and EUR 162,400,000 comprising of two separate tranches. The loan which will be used for general trade finance purposes 
and financing eligible sustainability projects has been executed with commitments received from 43 financial 
institutions from 21 countries. The all-in cost for USD and EUR tranches have been realized as SOFR + 1.75% and Euribor 
+ 1.5% respectively. 
 
 
*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 362622 
EQS News ID:  2042715 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2042715&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 03, 2024 01:22 ET (06:22 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
