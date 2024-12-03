Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Voluntary Redemption of Ordinary Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03
ASHOKA WHITEOAK EMERGING MARKETS TRUST PLC (the "Company")
LEGAL ENTITY IDENTIFIER ('LEI'): 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75
3 December 2024
VOLUNTARY REDEMPTION OF ORDINARY SHARES
YOU DO NOT HAVE TO TAKE ANY ACTION IF YOU WISH TO RETAIN YOUR SHARES
As per its announcement on 1 November 2024, the Company has a redemption facility through which shareholders are entitled to request the redemption of all or part of their holding of ordinary shares on an annual basis.
The total number of ordinary shares in respect of which valid redemption requests were received for the 31 December 2024 Redemption Point was 612,466 (representing 1.82% of the issued share capital).
A further announcement will be made shortly after the 2024 Redemption Point setting out the Redemption Price.
The relevant dates for the December 2024 Redemption Point are outlined below:
6 p.m. on 31 December 2024
The Redemption Point.
On or before 15 January 2025
Company to notify Redemption Price and dispatch redemption monies; or
On or before 15 January 2025
Balance certificates to be sent to shareholders.
Defined terms in the announcement have the same meaning as set out in the Articles of Association, a copy of which may be obtained from the Company Secretary.
Enquiries:
Company Secretary
JTC (UK) Limited
The Scalpel, 18th Floor
52 Lime Street
London
EC3M 7AF
+44 207 409 0181
Registrar
Computershare Investor Services PLC +44 (0) 370 702 0000
The Pavilions
Bridgwater Road
Bristol
BS13 8AE