BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03

BlackRock American Income Trust plc (the "Company")

LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 03 December 2024 its issued capital comprised 70,175,325 ordinary shares of £0.01 each, excluding 30,185,980 shares held in treasury.

Shareholders should therefore use 70,175,325 (being the Company's issued share capital excluding shares held in treasury) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.

03 December 2024