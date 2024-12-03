Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
WKN: A2DS20 | ISIN: SE0009922164 | Ticker-Symbol: ESWB
Tradegate
03.12.24
08:03 Uhr
26,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ESSITY AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ESSITY AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,16026,28008:46
26,16026,23008:46
03.12.2024 08:18 Uhr
Today Essity hosts its Capital Markets Day - Accelerating Profitable Growth

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Essity hosts its Capital Markets Day at the company's production facility for hygiene products in Valls, Spain.

Essity will present its strategy for accelerating profitable growth and the roadmap to achieving the company's financial targets, which were announced on June 17, 2024. The day will also include a guided tour of the production facility in Valls as well as a demonstration of innovations within the company's various categories and of the Global Planning & Logistics Hub.

"We have raised our ambition with the new targets presented earlier this year. Today we will outline how we will accelerate profitable growth and continue to evolve towards our vision to be the undisputed global leader in hygiene and health. The event also gives an opportunity to meet some of the fantastic people working at Essity and visit the integrated production facility we have here in Valls," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.

The financial targets of annual organic sales growth >3% and EBITA margin excluding IAC >15% include among other things:

  • Annual organic sales growth of Health & Medial >4%, of Consumer Goods >3% and of Professional Hygiene >2%
  • Estimated future annual COGS savings of SEK 0.5-1bn

The day will not be livestreamed. Presentations and recorded material from parts of the day will be available on Essity's website after the event.

Agenda

  • Accelerating profitable growth - Magnus Groth, President and CEO, Sahil Tesfu, Chief Strategy Officer, Fredrik Rystedt, CFO and EVP
  • Global Supply Chain - Driving margin expansion including Site Visit - Donato Giorgio, President Global Supply Chain, Miriam Guash, Operations Director Spain, Ilham Smaali, VP Planning & Logistics
  • Health & Medical - Grow to scale - Ulrika Kolsrud, President Health & Medical, Ida Emus, VP Sales & Marketing Region UK, Ireland & South, Anand Chandarana, VP Global Marketing & Innovation, Medical
  • Global Brand, Innovation & Sustainability - Fuelling profitable growth - Tuomas Yrjölä, President Global Brand, Innovation & Sustainability, Meta Redstedt, Global Master Brand & Communication Director
  • Lunch with demonstrations of innovations and the Global Planning & Logistics Hub
  • Consumer Goods - Accelerate high-margin categories - Volker Zöller, President Consumer Goods EMEA, Andres Gomez, President Consumer Goods Americas
  • Professional Hygiene - Expand global leadership - Pablo Fuentes, President Professional Hygiene, Matthew Urmanski, VP Sales & Marketing North America
  • Summary and Q&A - Executive Management Team

For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 73 313 30 55, per.lorentz@essity.com
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/today-essity-hosts-its-capital-markets-day---accelerating-profitable-growth,c4074462

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4074462/3145775.pdf

Today Essity hosts its Capital Markets Day - Accelerating Profitable Growth

https://news.cision.com/essity/i/essity-cmd-2024,c3356929

Essity CMD 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/today-essity-hosts-its-capital-markets-day---accelerating-profitable-growth-302320568.html

