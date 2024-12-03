CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.The yen fell to 157.53 against the euro, 189.94 against the pound and 169.06 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 157.02, 189.31 and 168.65, respectively.Against the U.S., Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 150.24, 97.19, 88.29 and 106.92 from Monday's closing quotes of 149.59, 96.80, 88.05 and 106.46, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 160.00 against the euro, 192.00 against the pound, 175.00 against the franc, 157.00 against the greenback, 102.00 against the aussie, 92.00 against the kiwi and 111.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX