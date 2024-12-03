DJ Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist (LSPX LN) Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Dec-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 II UCITS ETF USD Dist DEALING DATE: 02-Dec-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 62.5526 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 50274204 CODE: LSPX LN ISIN: LU0496786657 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN Sequence No.: 362653 EQS News ID: 2042807 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 03, 2024 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)