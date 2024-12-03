New study analyses climate risk for all 12 American World Cup venues and the 25 largest football venues by capacity in Europe

Florida emerges as a high-risk hotspot, with three of the top six most exposed stadiums by 2050 located in the state

Structural resilience proves critical, as some high-hazard venues mitigate financial losses through smart design and natural barriers

The 2025 FIFA World Cup promises to bring unmatched fandom and competition to North and Central America for the first time since 1994. However, new data from Climate X reveals that some of the world's most iconic football stadiums, including those hosting the 2025 FIFA World Cup in North America, willface significant financial losses by 2050 due to escalating climate threats.

Climate X analyzed 37 stadiums, including all 12 venues for the 2025 FIFA World Cup in the United States and Europe's 25 largest football venues. Using Climate X's Spectra platform, the research evaluated the impact of 10 climate hazards, including flooding, wildfires, drought, and extreme heat, under the high-emissions RCP 8.5 scenario. The findings show a sharp increase in financial losses, from $130 million in 2020 to an estimated $800 million by 2050.

Key findings

Concentration of losses: Nearly 40% of total projected losses by 2050 are concentrated in just three venues with the highest Total Loss Percentage.

Nearly 40% of total projected losses by 2050 are concentrated in just three venues with the highest Total Loss Percentage. Top hazards: Surface flooding and extreme heat emerged as the most pervasive threats, with some venues facing combined annual losses equivalent to nearly 2% of their current replacement value.

Surface flooding and extreme heat emerged as the most pervasive threats, with some venues facing combined annual losses equivalent to nearly 2% of their current replacement value. Regional impacts: While some European stadiums benefit from more temperate climates, U.S. venues especially those in coastal or high-heat areas face significantly higher risks.

Present-day future risks

In recent years, Florida's Inter&Co Stadium and Camping World Stadium ranked highest for hazard exposure, each scoring a 4 on Climate X's scale. Other high-risk venues included Lincoln Financial Field (Pennsylvania, USA), Principality Stadium (Wales, UK), Estadio Benito Villamarín (Spain), and TQL Stadium (Ohio, USA), all scoring a 3.

By 2050, hazard exposure is projected to intensify, with Velodrome (France), Oaka Stadium (Greece), Hard Rock Stadium (Florida), Camping World Stadium (Florida), Inter&Co Stadium (Florida), and Estadio Benito Villamarín (Spain) scoring the highest at 4. The data highlights a notable concentration of high-risk stadiums in the United States, particularly in Florida, where three of the top six venues are located.

"This data is a stark reminder of the mounting threats climate change poses to the infrastructure underpinning global events," said Lukky Ahmed, CEO of Climate X. "As we celebrate the world's love for football, we must also confront the sobering reality that some of the sport's most cherished venues are at risk. Stakeholders must take immediate action to safeguard these assets and ensure the sustainability of future events."

"Football stadiums are more than sporting venues they are economic and cultural linchpins for local communities," continued Lukky Ahmed. "Rising climate risks could lead to increased repair costs, disruptions to events, and soaring insurance premiums. For host cities of the 2025 FIFA World Cup, these risks could have far-reaching consequences for their local economies."

Methodology

The research was conducted using Climate X's Spectra platform, which assessed 37 FIFA stadiums for exposure to 10 major climate hazards, including surface flooding, tropical cyclones, wildfires, and extreme heat. The analysis covered a time frame from 2020 to 2050 under the high-emissions RCP 8.5 climate scenario.

Each stadium's risk was ranked based on its total loss in dollars and percentages, comparing projected damages from climate hazards to the stadium's current replacement cost and its known vulnerabilities. Noting some adaptation measures may be unknown, meaning results could overestimate losses. Uncertainty ranges are significantly broader in 2050 vs. present day projections.

For a detailed analysis of the climate risk for all 37 FIFA stadiums, access the complete report here.

About Climate X

Founded in 2020, Climate X is a leading climate risk data analytics company, helping organizations better understand and respond to the impacts of climate change. Using advanced technology, Climate X provides insights into future climate risks through its platform, which creates digital twins of real-world assets. By analyzing 500 trillion data points, the platform enables customers including banks, mortgage lenders, and real estate firms to assess and manage the risks climate change poses to their assets and business operations. For more information, visit www.climate-x.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241203850078/en/

Contacts:

For further information or media enquiries, please contact: research@climate-x.com