Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Tradegate
02.12.24
12:00 Uhr
2,658 Euro
-0,046
-1,70 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,7282,80010:20
2,7262,80010:14
PR Newswire
03.12.2024 10:06 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hisense PX3-PRO Crowned Top Performer in Projector Showdown

Finanznachrichten News

QINGDAO, China, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, has reinforced its status in Laser Projector technology, with the Hisense PX3-PRO TriChroma Laser Projector securing the top spot at the Prestigious Projector Showdown.

The 2024 Projector Showdown, now in its third year, rigorously evaluates ultra short throw (UST) projectors to identify the top performers in home entertainment technology. The evaluation featured a panel of six expert judges, including ISF-certified calibrators and professional reviewers, assessing each projector's color accuracy, contrast, black levels, and detail sharpness.

In recognizing the PX3-PRO as the overall standout winner, the judges remarked, "As a pioneer in the space, Hisense has always produced top quality UST projectors that have consistently been considered among the best. This year, it is arguable they are not just 'among' but may actually be 'the' best."

Hisense PX3-PRO TriChroma Laser Projector secured the top spot at the Prestigious Projector Showdown

Building on its predecessor, PX2-PRO, the PX3-PRO features significant improvements, including tripling the native contrast ratio to succeed 3,000:1. It boasts an adjustable 80 to 150-inch screen size and top-notch picture quality thanks to Hisense LPU Technology and TriChroma triple-laser projection technology. Real-time Pro AI Algorithms enhance brightness, fine-tune contrast, and eliminate noise. With 3,000 ANSI lumens brightness, Dolby Vision, an up to HSR240 high refresh rate for smooth gaming, the PX3-PRO Laser Cinema delivers depth, subtle nuances, and sharp, exceptionally bright picture performance, ideal for both bright and dark room set-ups.

With its exceptional value and versatility, the Hisense PL2 Laser Cinema also earned an impressive third-place finish. Holding its own against more expensive triple-laser competition, the PL2 excelled in Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) and ranked second in High Dynamic Range (HDR). Judges noted the PL2 outperformed projectors costing twice its price.

The projectors mark a breakthrough moment for home-entertainment, with the awards recognizing Hisense's dedication to delivering high-quality, cutting-edge innovation across various price-points. Both models redefine ultra short throw projectors, offering consumers an unparalleled viewing and gaming experience.

Hisense PL2 Laser Cinema excelled in Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) and ranked second in High Dynamic Range (HDR)

Both PX3-PRO and PL2 Laser Projectors are now available globally.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. According to Omdia, Hisense ranked No. 2 globally for TV shipments and No. 1 in 100" TVs in both 2023 and H1 2024. The company has expanded quickly to operate in more than 160 countries and specializes in multi-media goods, home appliances, and intelligent IT information.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569747/Hisense_PX3_PRO_TriChroma_Laser_Projector_secured_top_spot_Prestigious_Projector.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2569748/Hisense_PL2_Laser_Cinema_excelled_Standard_Dynamic_Range__SDR__ranked.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-px3-pro-crowned-top-performer-in-projector-showdown-302320533.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.