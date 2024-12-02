Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Confirms Reaching Settlement in Legal Dispute with Honeywell

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. ("Bombardier") today confirmed that it has reached an agreement to settle its lawsuit against Honeywell International Inc. ("Honeywell") that it initially filed in 2016 before the Superior Court of Québec. The settlement resolves the lawsuit and the pending request for appeal before the Supreme Court of Canada. The terms of the settlement agreement are confidential to both parties.

