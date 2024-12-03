AS Tallink Grupp Statistics for November 2024

In November 2024, AS Tallink Grupp transported 369,996 passengers, which is a 1.9% decrease compared to November 2023. The number of cargo units decreased by 19.4% compared to the same period a year ago and was 21,409 units. The number of passenger vehicles decreased by 6.3% to 47,101 vehicles in the same comparison.
AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for November 2024 were the following:
|November 2024
|November 2023
|Change
|Passengers
|369,996
|376,997
|-1.9%
|Finland - Sweden
|102,254
|116,913
|-12.5%
|Estonia - Finland
|235,048
|225,068
|4.4%
|Estonia - Sweden
|32,694
|35,016
|-6.6%
|Cargo Units
|21,409
|26,547
|-19.4%
|Finland - Sweden
|2,928
|3,418
|-14.3%
|Estonia - Finland
|15,460
|19,036
|-18.8%
|Estonia - Sweden
|3,021
|4,093
|-26.2%
|Passenger Vehicles
|47,101
|50,244
|-6.3%
|Finland - Sweden
|2,333
|2,840
|-17.9%
|Estonia - Finland
|43,690
|46,229
|-5.5%
|Estonia - Sweden
|1,078
|1,175
|-8.3%
FINLAND - SWEDEN
The November Finland-Sweden results reflect the operation of the Helsinki-Stockholm and the Turku-Stockholm routes.
ESTONIA - FINLAND
The November Estonia-Finland results reflect operations of the shuttle vessels MyStar and Megastar as well as the cruise vessel Victoria I.
ESTONIA - SWEDEN
The November Estonia-Sweden results reflect the operations of the Tallinn-Stockholm and the Paldiski-Kapellskär routes by one cruise ferry and two cargo vessels. The cargo vessel Sailor did not operate for 14 days due to a technical failure.
