VEON Ltd.: In an Open Letter to VEON Investors, VEON Group CEO Welcomes the Unfreezing of VEON's Corporate Rights on Kyivstar

Amsterdam, Dubai and Kyiv, December 3, 2024 - VEON Ltd. (Nasdaq: VEON), a global digital operator ("VEON"), shares the following open letter by its Group CEO Kaan Terzioglu to VEON investors on the recent decision by the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv, unfreezing VEON's corporate rights on Kyivstar and VEON's other Ukrainian subsidiaries (Ukraine Tower Company, KyivstarTech and Helsi).

Dear Valued VEON Investor,

On Friday, we reached another milestone in VEON's growth journey as the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv lifted the freezing of VEON's corporate rights in Kyivstar and our other Ukrainian subsidiaries. This decision is the result of our steadfast commitment to connecting and rebuilding Ukraine every day, and of our relentless efforts since the freezing in October 2023, making the case that VEON and Kyivstar are pillars of Ukraine's resilience and reconstruction, with no benefits flowing to any sanctioned persons. It demonstrates Ukraine's commitment to the rule of law and to protecting the rights of international investors.

I would like to thank you for your confidence in VEON throughout this period. You have not only continued to believe in VEON's growth story, but also supported us in our commitments to continue investing in Ukraine.

This positive decision encourages us further, and we do believe that Friday's ruling is indeed a win-win for all. It is a win for VEON's investors, as the court's decision removes a source of concern that impacted how the markets assessed our potential for growth in one of our key countries of operation. It is a win for Kyivstar and for the people of Ukraine that we proudly serve, as it enables us to accelerate certain business partnerships. Most importantly, it is a win for Ukraine as it sends a positive message to the global investment community with regards to Ukraine's business climate and commitment to the rule of law, increasing the country's appeal as an investment destination.

With the unfreezing of our corporate rights, we now look forward to further value creation in Kyivstar, including exploring the ways in which VEON can play a greater role in bringing international and local investors into this significant asset in our portfolio, in line with VEON's previously disclosed strategic direction. As one of our shareholders has aptly put it, Kyivstar, through VEON's Nasdaq listing, is "the sole Ukrainian investment theme on the U.S. [listed] equity market," and we very much see this as a significant opportunity that benefits all stakeholders.

Our press release on the court ruling is available on VEON's website: https://www.veon.com/newsroom/press-releases/veon-welcomes-unfreezing-of-its-corporate-rights-in-kyivstar-supporting-ukraines-recovery-and-resilience .

On behalf of VEON, thank you for your support and confidence, and we look forward to sharing further updates as they develop.

Best Regards,

Kaan Terzioglu

VEON Group CEO

