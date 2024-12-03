Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 03.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.12.2024 11:12 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Clean Expo 2025, Taking Your Cleaning Business to a New Height!

Finanznachrichten News

SHANGHAI, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 26th China Clean Expo (CCE), organized by IM Sinoexpo and supported by ISSA - The worldwide cleaning industry association, will take place at Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC) from March 31st to April 3rd, 2025. We welcome you to join us and explore limitless cleaning business opportunities in China.

China's professional cleaning industry is experiencing robust growth. In 2023, the market size reached approximately USD 30 billion, it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 8-10% over the next five years. By 2028, the market size is projected to reach approximately USD 50 billion.

With this promising outlook, CCE 2025 is expected to attract 400+ cleaning companies showcasing cutting-edge cleaning products and innovative technologies, industry big names like Nilfisk, Rubbermaid, STIHL, HAKO, Comet, LAVOR, ICE, Chaobao, AR, HAWK, Interpump, Gausium, PUDU, VIGGO, Mazzoni and more will show the future of cleaning.

Known as the biggest cleaning event in Asia, CCE is the most valuable sourcing platform to optimize supply chain. A wide range of exhibits such as cleaning equipment & accessories, tools & agents, high-pressure equipment, restroom supplies, air purification & epidemic prevention, facility management, smart cleaning, laundry, environmental sanitation etc. will be showcased.

This year, "Restroom Supplies Zone" will join the Special Zone family and work together with "Smart Cleaning Zone" and "Environmental Sanitation Zone" to demonstrate the innovative solutions and the latest development of each sector. Many excellent manufacturers and suppliers will gather to offer the right and effective solutions to the pain point that you are facing.

CCE 2025 will feature diverse exciting and inspiring programming. Many influential industry experts and thought leaders will join and share exclusive opinions and insights on hot topics and analyze the opportunities and challenges of cleaning-related sectors including cleaning service, facility management, air purification, laundry, environmental sanitation, disinfection, epidemic prevention etc.

Co-located with Hotel & Shop Plus 2025, the leading show for hospitality & commercial space, you'll gain the opportunity to interact and communicate with professionals including commercial real estate, general merchandise, shopping mall owners, hospitality group, property management company, contract cleaning company etc. You'll have the chance to unlock new business opportunities.

CCE 2025 is in full swing, we can't wait to meet you at SNIEC from March 31st to April 3rd, 2025. Secure a FREE PASS now at www.chinacleanexpo.com/en

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/china-clean-expo-2025-taking-your-cleaning-business-to-a-new-height-302320756.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.