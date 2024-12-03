TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - Tender Submission Deadline Results

Anzeige
PR Newswire
03.12.2024
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03

3 December 2024

TWENTYFOUR SELECT MONTHLY INCOME FUND LIMITED

(a non-cellular company limited by shares incorporated in the Island of Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law 2008, as amended, with registered number 57985 and registered as a Registered Closed-ended Collective Investment Scheme with the Guernsey Financial Services Commission. Legal entity identifier: 549300P9Q5O2B3RDNF78)

Re: Tender Submission Deadline Results

The Directors of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited wish to declare that an aggregate of 177,838 Ordinary Shares in respect of Tender Submissions were received by the deadline date of 2 December 2024 for the Tender Quarter Record Date of 31 December 2024.

For further information, please contact:

Deutsche Numis:

George Shiel +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Hugh Jonathan

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited:

John Magrath +44 (0)20 7015 8900

Alistair Wilson


