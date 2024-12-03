Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 29 November 2024 its investments were as follows:
Company
% of total net assets
Clearway Energy A Class
7.4%
Greencoat UK Wind
7.1%
Drax Group
6.3%
Bonheur
5.8%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
5.3%
Cadeler
5.0%
Grenergy Renovables
4.8%
RWE
4.6%
NextEnergy Solar Fund
4.4%
SSE
4.3%
National Grid
3.8%
Foresight Solar Fund
3.6%
Northland Power
3.2%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund
3.0%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
2.9%
AES
2.6%
Enefit Green
2.3%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
2.1%
Greencoat Renewable
1.9%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
1.8%
GCP Infrastructure Investments
1.7%
Cloudberry Clean Energy
1.7%
Harmony Energy Income Trust
1.6%
US Solar Fund
1.6%
Polaris Renewable Energy
1.5%
Orsted
1.5%
Fastned
1.2%
MPC Energy Solutions
1.0%
7C Solarparken
0.9%
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities
0.7%
Serena Energia
0.6%
Boralex
0.5%
Scatec Solar
0.5%
Innergex Renewable
0.4%
Clean Energy Fuels
0.3%
Atrato Onsite Energy
0.2%
Cash/Net Current Assets
2.0%
At close of business on 29 November 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £37.2 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
Sector Breakdown
% of total net assets
Yieldcos & investment companies
34.9%
Renewable energy developers
31.3%
Renewable focused utilities
6.9%
Energy storage
4.5%
Biomass generation and production
6.3%
Electricity networks
3.8%
Renewable technology and service
5.0%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency
3.8%
Renewable Fuels and Charging
1.5%
Cash/Net Current Assets
2.0%
Geographical Allocation
% of total net assets
United Kingdom
29.2%
Europe (ex UK)
34.9%
Global
18.7%
North America
12.2%
Latin America
3.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets
2.0%
100%