Dienstag, 03.12.2024
Eilmeldung: Goldshores aggressiver Winter-Explorationsplan nimmt Gestalt an
PR Newswire
03.12.2024 12:06 Uhr
66 Leser
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Finanznachrichten News

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 29 November 2024 its investments were as follows:

Company

% of total net assets

Clearway Energy A Class

7.4%

Greencoat UK Wind

7.1%

Drax Group

6.3%

Bonheur

5.8%

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

5.3%

Cadeler

5.0%

Grenergy Renovables

4.8%

RWE

4.6%

NextEnergy Solar Fund

4.4%

SSE

4.3%

National Grid

3.8%

Foresight Solar Fund

3.6%

Northland Power

3.2%

Aquila European Renewables Income Fund

3.0%

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund

2.9%

AES

2.6%

Enefit Green

2.3%

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust

2.1%

Greencoat Renewable

1.9%

Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables

1.8%

GCP Infrastructure Investments

1.7%

Cloudberry Clean Energy

1.7%

Harmony Energy Income Trust

1.6%

US Solar Fund

1.6%

Polaris Renewable Energy

1.5%

Orsted

1.5%

Fastned

1.2%

MPC Energy Solutions

1.0%

7C Solarparken

0.9%

VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities

0.7%

Serena Energia

0.6%

Boralex

0.5%

Scatec Solar

0.5%

Innergex Renewable

0.4%

Clean Energy Fuels

0.3%

Atrato Onsite Energy

0.2%

Cash/Net Current Assets

2.0%

At close of business on 29 November 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £37.2 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown

% of total net assets

Yieldcos & investment companies

34.9%

Renewable energy developers

31.3%

Renewable focused utilities

6.9%

Energy storage

4.5%

Biomass generation and production

6.3%

Electricity networks

3.8%

Renewable technology and service

5.0%

Renewable financing and energy efficiency

3.8%

Renewable Fuels and Charging

1.5%

Cash/Net Current Assets

2.0%

Geographical Allocation

% of total net assets

United Kingdom

29.2%

Europe (ex UK)

34.9%

Global

18.7%

North America

12.2%

Latin America

3.0%

Cash/Net Current Assets

2.0%

100%


