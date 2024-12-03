Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 29 November 2024 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Clearway Energy A Class 7.4% Greencoat UK Wind 7.1% Drax Group 6.3% Bonheur 5.8% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.3% Cadeler 5.0% Grenergy Renovables 4.8% RWE 4.6% NextEnergy Solar Fund 4.4% SSE 4.3% National Grid 3.8% Foresight Solar Fund 3.6% Northland Power 3.2% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 3.0% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 2.9% AES 2.6% Enefit Green 2.3% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 2.1% Greencoat Renewable 1.9% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 1.8% GCP Infrastructure Investments 1.7% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.7% Harmony Energy Income Trust 1.6% US Solar Fund 1.6% Polaris Renewable Energy 1.5% Orsted 1.5% Fastned 1.2% MPC Energy Solutions 1.0% 7C Solarparken 0.9% VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities 0.7% Serena Energia 0.6% Boralex 0.5% Scatec Solar 0.5% Innergex Renewable 0.4% Clean Energy Fuels 0.3% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.2% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.0%

At close of business on 29 November 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £37.2 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & investment companies 34.9% Renewable energy developers 31.3% Renewable focused utilities 6.9% Energy storage 4.5% Biomass generation and production 6.3% Electricity networks 3.8% Renewable technology and service 5.0% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 3.8% Renewable Fuels and Charging 1.5% Cash/Net Current Assets 2.0%