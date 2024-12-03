SSB No.1 Plc - Change of Registered Office
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03
3 December 2024
SSB No. 1 Plc (the "Company") - 213800X3YF17XQS13O34
Change of Address Notification
The Change of Address Notification is available on the following link:
SSB No.1 Plc - Change of Address Notification.pdf
For further information please contact:
SSB No. 1 Plc
4th Floor
140 Aldersgate Street
London EC1A 4HY
spvservices@apexgroup.com
