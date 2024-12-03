Unite (USAF) II Plc - Change of Registered Office

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 03

3 December 2024

Unite (USAF) II Plc (the "Company") - 213800FRHC61OX6TZL02

Change of Address Notification

The Change of Address Notification is available on the following link:

Unite (USAF) II Plc - Change of Address Notification.pdf

For further information please contact:

Unite (USAF) II Plc

4th Floor

140 Aldersgate Street

London EC1A 4HY

spvservices@apexgroup.com