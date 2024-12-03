Hardman & Co Research

Hardman & Co Q&A on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE): Key takeaways from Capital Markets Day



03-Dec-2024 / 11:50 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hardman & Co analyst interview | Closed End Investments

Q&A on NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) | Key takeaways from Capital Markets Day

NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) is the topic of conversation when Mark Thomas, analyst at Hardman & Co, joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

In this interview, Mark discusses the key points from the recent report on NB Private Equity Partners, following the company's Capital Markets Day on 6 November. The conversation explores the value propositions highlighted during the event, including the unique benefits of NBPE's platform, market insights and the potential for sustained attractive returns through operational growth. Mark also addresses risks in the current market sentiment and offers a detailed analysis of NBPE's approach to value creation.

Listen to the interview here.

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here

To contact us: Hardman & Co

9 Bonhill Street London EC2A 4DJ www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on X @HardmanandCo Analyst: Mark Thomas



mt@hardmanandco.com





Hardman & Co Research can be accessed for free under MiFID. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



