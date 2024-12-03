- Single-Asset Focused Collaboration, License, and Option Agreement Combines Tubulis' Differentiated ADC Platform Technologies with Gilead's Oncology Research and Development Expertise

- Agreement Provides Gilead with Exclusive Option to License the Resulting ADC Program for Further Development

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) andTubulis today announced that they have entered into an exclusive option and license agreement to discover and develop an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) against a solid tumor target.

Through this agreement, Gilead will gain access to Tubulis' proprietary Tubutecan and Alco5 platforms. The companies will collaborate to select the best technology to utilize, with Tubulis leading discovery and development efforts to design a Topoisomerase I inhibitor-based ADC candidate with superior biophysical properties and stability to address current treatment challenges such as durability and off-target toxicity.

"As we expand our oncology portfolio to address the greatest gaps in care, accessing novel technologies is critical to advancing our pipeline," said Flavius Martin, MD, Executive Vice President, Research, Gilead Sciences. "With Gilead's ongoing focus on innovating with next-generation therapies and combinations, we are excited to partner with Tubulis to explore a range of solutions that may help increase the therapeutic value of the ADC modality."

"Gilead has established a long track record of developing drugs that provide a significant step-up in therapeutic value, making them a great collaborator for leveraging our technology platforms, in line with our vision of fundamentally changing the ADC landscape," said Dominik Schumacher, PhD, CEO and co-founder of Tubulis. "Tubulis remains primarily focused on driving value through our own clinical development programs while selectively building partnerships with leaders in the industry."

Terms of the Agreement

Under the terms of the agreement, Tubulis will receive an upfront payment of $20 million and, if Gilead exercises its option, a separate option exercise fee of $30 million. In addition, Tubulis will be eligible for development and commercialization milestone payments totaling up to $415 million, plus mid-single to low double-digit tiered royalties on sales of marketed products resulting from the collaboration. Tubulis will lead early-stage research and development activities for the ADC program. If Gilead exercises its option to exclusively license the program, Gilead will be responsible for further development and commercialization activities for all products resulting from the collaboration.

Gilead does not exclude acquired IPR&D expenses from its non-GAAP financial measures. This transaction with Tubulis is expected to reduce Gilead's GAAP and non-GAAP 2024 EPS by approximately $0.01.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, Calif.

About Tubulis

Tubulis generates uniquely matched antibody-drug conjugates with superior biophysical properties that have demonstrated durable on-tumor delivery and long-lasting anti-tumor activity in preclinical models. Our first NaPi2b-targeting program, TUB-040, is being evaluated in the clinic in ovarian and non-small cell lung cancer. The second candidate from our growing pipeline, TUB-030, targeting 5T4, is set to follow imminently. We will solidify our leadership position by continuing to innovate on all aspects of ADC design leveraging our proprietary platform technologies. Our goal is to expand the therapeutic potential of this drug class for our pipeline, our partners and for patients. Visit www.tubulis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

Gilead Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, including Gilead's ability to realize the anticipated benefits from the collaboration; difficulties or unanticipated expenses in connection with the collaboration and the potential effects on Gilead's earnings; the ability of the parties to initiate, progress or complete clinical trials within currently anticipated timelines or at all, and the possibility of unfavorable results from ongoing or additional trials, including those involving programs developed pursuant to the collaboration; the ability of the parties to file applications for regulatory approval or receive regulatory approvals in a timely manner or at all for the investigational programs developed pursuant to the collaboration, and the risk that any such approvals may be subject to significant limitations on use; the possibility that the parties may make a strategic decision to discontinue development of any of the investigational programs developed pursuant to the collaboration, and therefore these programs may never be successfully commercialized; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These and other risks, uncertainties and other factors are described in detail in Gilead's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks, uncertainties and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in the forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. The reader is cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to Gilead, and Gilead assumes no obligation and disclaims any intent to update any such forward-looking statements.

Gilead and the Gilead logo are trademarks of Gilead Sciences, Inc., or its related companies. The Tubulis name and logo are trademarks of Tubulis.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company's website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on X/Twitter (@Gilead Sciences) and LinkedIn (@Gilead-Sciences).

