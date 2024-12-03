CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Sentiment remained upbeat across asset classes even as markets digested the larger-than expected reading of ISM Manufacturing PMI from the U.S. Hopes of further stimulus measures from China also supported sentiment. Markets also assessed the political turbulence in France.Markets now await the JOLTs jobs data on Tuesday, the ISM Services PMI and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech scheduled for Wednesday as well as the monthly non-farm payrolls data due on Friday for clues on the Fed's interest rate outlook.The Federal Reserve, in its decision which is 15 days away is widely expected to reduce rates. In the CME FedWatch tool, the likelihood of a quarter-point Fed rate cut in December has increased to 72 percent whereas the probability of a pause has decreased to 28 percent.Wall Street Futures have edged up. European benchmarks are trading firmly in the green zone. Asian benchmarks also closed on a strong positive note.The Dollar Index retreated. Bond yields are trading mixed. Crude oil prices climbed amidst anxiety ahead of the OPEC+ meeting. Gold recorded gains amidst the Dollar's weakness. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 44,798.60, up 0.04% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,049.40, up 0.04% Germany's DAX at 19,973.95, up 0.33% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,374.10, up 0.74% France's CAC 40 at 7,260.71, up 0.33% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,864.35, up 0.36% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,207.50, up 1.84% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,495.20, up 0.56% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,378.81, up 0.44% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,746.32, up 1.00%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0522, up 0.24% GBP/USD at 1.2664, up 0.07% USD/JPY at 149.70, up 0.07% AUD/USD at 0.6490, up 0.29% USD/CAD at 1.4040, down 0.03% Dollar Index at 106.26, down 0.17%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.203%, up 0.24% Germany at 2.0580%, up 1.18% France at 2.899%, down 0.51% U.K. at 4.2590%, up 1.07% Japan at 1.067%, down 0.65%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $72.61, up 1.09%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $68.86, up 1.12%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,666.60, up 0.30%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $94,839.62, down 0.21% Ethereum at $3,608.30, up 0.69% XRP (XRP) at $2.75, up 19.52% Solana at $225.44, up 0.42% BNB at $649.84, up 2.65%Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX