A New Hope for Atrial Fibrillation Patients with Breakthrough Catheter Technology

BTL, a leader in medical innovation, is proud to announce a major milestone: the successful treatment of the first patients suffering from atrial fibrillation (AF) in a groundbreaking study using a next-generation catheter designed to improve the way AF is treated.

PRAGUE, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the prevalence of atrial fibrillation (AF) continues to rise, BTL has announced the successful treatment of the first six patients in the first-in-human feasibility study using a next-generation catheter system designed to streamline AF ablation. This new catheter technology is based on pulsed-field ablation (PFA), a cutting-edge approach that promises to make AF treatment safer, faster, and more effective. The system is undergoing clinical trial under the leadership of renowned experts in cardiology: Dr. Vivek Reddy, Director of Cardiac Arrhythmia Services at Mount Sinai Hospital, NY, Dr. Petr Neuzil, Chief of Cardiology at Na Homolce Hospital, Prague and Dr. Štepán Havránek, Head of Cardiac Electrophysiology at the General University Hospital in Prague.

BTL's upcoming technology features single-shot PVI for efficient pulmonary vein isolation and a versatile design that facilitates intuitive placement in diverse anatomies. This breakthrough enhances procedural reliability and consistency. The forthcoming ablation system is engineered to target all essential areas, extending beyond PVI, with a single device. Enhanced by high-density intracardiac signal acquisition for precise treatment, BTL's next-generation catheter aims to ensure optimal outcomes across different stages of AF. It will offer a comprehensive solution, supporting various ablation sizes from precise linear lesions to area ablations, thereby setting new benchmarks in AF ablation.

Dr. Vivek Reddy of Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, commented, "Our initial clinical results using the BTL catheter are very promising, and I look forward to the continued progress of clinical testing."

Dr. Petr Neužil, Principal Investigator at NNH Hospital in Prague, stated, "I have closely collaborated with BTL in developing this system from its inception, and I am excited to see that the initial results align with the promising outcomes observed in preclinical studies. The first six patients we treated with the Easy Pulz catheter at Homolka Hospital, together with my colleague Professor Vivek Reddy, had safe, effective, and straightforward procedures. These early results suggest that this new pulse field technology is very promising, with a lot of potential to make treatments easier and better for our patients."

Founded in 1993, BTL is a global leader in medical device innovation, offering advanced solutions across various medical specialties including cardiology, orthopedics, dermatology, and more. With over 300 patents and a team of more than 500 in-house engineers, BTL is dedicated to revolutionizing medical treatments through cutting-edge technology and scientific expertise.

