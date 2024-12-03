BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early signs from the U.S. Futures Index on Tuesday suggest that Wall Street might open mostly down. Investors might be focusing on the Labor Department's JOLTS report and Fed speeches. Geopolitical developments are also keenly followed.Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are gaining. Gold and oil prices were modestly higher in the Asian trading session.As of 7.35 am ET, the Dow futures were down 8.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 3.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 3.75 points.The U.S. major averages finished mostly up. The Dow ended down 128.65 points or 0.29 percent at 44,782.00, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, both closed at record highs at 6,047.15 and 19,403.95, respectively. While the S&P 500 gained 14.77 points or 0.24 percent, the Nasdaq climbed 185.78 points or 0.97 percent.On the economic front, the Labor Department's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey for October will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 7.490 million, while it was up 7.443 million.The eight-week Treasury Bills auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.Fed Governor Adriana Kugler will speak on 'Labor Market and Monetary Policy' before the Detroit Economic Club at 12.35 pm ET.Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee will participate in a moderated keynote question-and-answer session on the Midwest economy and U.S. monetary policy before a Crains Power Lunch event at 1.30 pm ET. Goolsbee will also give closing remarks before hybrid Midwest Agriculture Conference, 'The Changing Landscape for Agricultural Inputs' at 3.45 pm ET.Asian stocks closed higher on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index ended 0.44 percent higher at 3,378.81. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 1 percent at 19,746.3.Japanese markets rallied to hit a three-week high. The Nikkei average jumped 1.91 percent to 39,248.86 while the broader Topix index settled 1.43 percent higher at 2,753.58.Australian markets hit a new record high. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.56 percent to 8,495.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 0.57 percent at 8,754.70.European shares are trading positive. CAC 40 of France is gaining 22.90 points or 0.32 percent. DAX of Germany is adding 34.18 points or 0.17 percent. FTSE 100 of England is progressing 63.52 points or 0.76 percent. The Swiss Market Index is up 6.73 points or 0.06 percent.Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is gaining 0.57 percent.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX