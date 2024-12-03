Sidoti & Company, LLC: Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual December Small-Cap Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day December Small-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, December 4-5, 2024. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.com/events for the most updated version and webinar links.

*All Times EST Wednesday, December 4th, 2024 (Day 1) 9:15-9:45 Pantheon Resources (PANR) inTEST Corporation (INTT) 10:00-10:30 Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (INFU) 10:45-11:15 ***** Charles River Associates (CRAI) 11:30-12:00 North American Construction (NOA) CBIZ (CBZ) 12:15-12:45 Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) ***** 1:00-1:30 Reed's, Inc. (REED) DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) 1:45-2:15 Astronics Corporation (ATRO) ***** 2:30-3:00 Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL) Oportun Financial Corp. (OPRT) 3:15-3:45 Canoo (GOEV) Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) 1x1s Only (4th) Carriage Services Inc. (CSV) GATX Corporation (GATX) Kelly Services (KELYA) La-Z-Boy, Inc. (LZB) OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) Plexus Corp. (PLXS)

*All Times EST Thursday, December 5th, 2024 (Day 2) 9:15-9:45 Vishay Precision Group (VPG) ***** 10:00-10:30 PRA Group (PRAA) SPX Technologies (SPXC) 10:45-11:15 Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Columbus McKinnon Corp (CMCO) 11:30-12:00 GCT Semiconductor Holdings (GCTS) ***** 12:15-12:45 ***** Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) 1:00-1:30 ***** ***** 1:45-2:15 ***** Enpro Inc. (NPO) 2:30-3:00 ***** Comfort Systems USA (FIX) 1x1s Only (5th) ARCOSA, Inc. (ACA) GATX Corporation (GATX) Griffon Corporation (GFF) Sylvamo Corporation (SLVM) Unisys Corporation (UIS) *****

In 2023, Sidoti & Company, LLC (www.sidoti.com) formed an affiliate company, Sidoti Events, LLC in order to focus exclusively on its rapidly growing conference business and to more directly serve the needs of presenters and attendees. The relationship allows Events to draw on the 25 years of experience Sidoti has as a premier provider of independent securities research focused specifically on small and microcap companies and the institutions that invest in their securities, with most of its coverage in the $200 million-$5 billion market cap range. Sidoti's coverage universe comprises approximately 150 equities of which greater than 60 percent participate in the firm's rapidly growing Company Sponsored Research ("CSR") program. In 2024, Sidoti established Lighthouse Equity Research as an extension of its CSR program to meet the specific needs of companies not valued using traditional metrics or that face challenges obtaining coverage due to political risks or other factors. Events is a leading provider of corporate access through the eight investor conferences it hosts each year. By virtue of its direct ties to Sidoti, Event's benefits from Sidoti's small- and microcap-focused nationwide sales force, which has connections with 2,500 institutional relationships in North America. This enables Events to provide multiple forums for meaningful interaction for small and microcap issuers and investors specifically interested in companies in the sector.

