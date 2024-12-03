LQR House Inc. Secures Liquor Control Board of Ontario Approval for SWOL Tequila in Ontario

First 1,000 Bottles Ordered by Of The Earth Distribution Corp., Marking Key Milestone in Canadian Market Expansion

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2024 / LQR House Inc. (the "Company" or "LQR House") (NASDAQ:LQR), a niche e-commerce platform specializing in the spirits and beverage industry, is thrilled to announce that SWOL Tequila has received Approval for Ontario Product Analysis by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO). This significant milestone paves the way for LQR House's international expansion and marks its entry into the Canadian market, starting with a purchase order from Of The Earth Distribution Corp.

SWOL Tequila, a premium brand fully owned by LQR House, successfully completed the LCBO's rigorous product analysis, clearing the way for distribution across Ontario under the LCBO's regulatory oversight. This achievement ensures that SWOL Tequila is ready to make its mark in one of Canada's largest and most discerning markets for alcoholic beverages.

Sean Dollinger, CEO of LQR House, shared his excitement "I know I've said this before, but bringing SWOL Tequila to Canada-my home country-is truly a dream come true. I know firsthand how hard it is to find good, affordable tequila when I'm in Canada, so I'm thrilled that SWOL has been approved for sale in Ontario. I'm hopeful this will give way for SWOL to enter other provinces very soon."

With the LCBO's approval in place, Of The Earth Distribution Corp. has placed its first purchase order for SWOL Tequila, which will ship directly from Mexico this week. This order marks the beginning of what LQR House anticipates will be a successful expansion into Canada.

Jason Pucci, CEO of Of The Earth Distribution Corp., stated "We are thrilled to partner with LQR House to bring SWOL Tequila to the Canadian market, starting with Ontario. The LCBO's approval highlights the exceptional quality of SWOL Tequila, and we are confident it will resonate with Canadian consumers seeking premium, authentic spirits. This is an exciting step forward as we expand our reach and bring unique offerings to the market."

Stay tuned for updates on when and where you can purchase SWOL Tequila in Ontario, as LQR House continues to deliver its premium offerings to new markets.

Additional Updates on LQR House Leadership Investments

In a show of confidence in the Company's future, LQR House's CEO, Sean Dollinger, recently purchased 28,700 Shares of LQR House stock. Additionally, Alexandra Hoffman, LQR House's Secretary and Board Member, acquired 8000 shares. These investments underscore the commitment of LQR House's leadership to the Company's long-term success and growth strategy.

About LQR House Inc.

LQR House intends to become a prominent force in the wine and spirits e-commerce sector, epitomized by its flagship alcohol marketplace, cwspirits.com. This platform seamlessly delivers a diverse range of emerging, premium, and luxury spirits, wines, and champagnes from esteemed retail partners like Country Wine & Spirits. Functioning as a technology-driven hub, LQR House utilizes software, data analytics, and artificial intelligence to elevate the consumer experience. CWSpirits.com stands out as the go-to destination for modern, convenience-oriented shoppers, providing a curated selection of alcohol products delivered to homes across the United States. Beyond its role in an e-commerce sector, LQR House is a marketing agency with a specialized focus on the alcohol industry. The Company measures campaign success by directly correlating it with sales on CWSpirits.com, demonstrating a return on investment. Backed by an influential network of over 550 figures in the alcohol space, LQR House strategically drives traffic to CWSpirits.com, enhancing brand visibility. LQR House intends to disrupt the traditional landscape of the alcohol industry, driven by its dedication to providing an unparalleled online purchasing experience and delivering tailored marketing solutions.

About Of The Earth Distribution Corp.

Of The Earth Distribution Corp. is a premier distributor of fine spirits in Canada, committed to delivering top-quality products to the Canadian market. With a focus on exceptional service and client satisfaction, the company works with global partners to bring world-class spirits to Ontario and beyond.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Shareholders can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "is/are likely to," "potential," "continue" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the headings "Risk Factors". Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and in other reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the SEC. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

Investor and Media Contact:

info@lqrhouse.com

Contact Information

Sean Dollinger

CEO

info@lqrhouse.com

SOURCE: LQR House





