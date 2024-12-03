PropellerAds Launches Ads in Telegram Mini Apps - New Traffic Opportunities for Advertisers

PropellerAds, a leading global ad platform specializing in performance-driven advertising solutions, is excited to announce the addition of a new traffic type: ads within Telegram Mini Apps . This innovative advertising format offers a unique and expanding audience in Telegram's ecosystem, opening a powerful new avenue for advertisers. PropellerAds has officially launched this feature today, giving advertisers immediate access to an exciting new traffic opportunity. The big news will also be showcased at Affiliate World Asia, one of the premier events in the affiliate and advertising industry.

About Telegram Mini Apps and the Advertising Format

Telegram Mini Apps are lightweight apps hosted within the Telegram messenger, giving users convenient access to various services without leaving the Telegram ecosystem. PropellerAds' new offering enables advertisers to reach this audience through several ad formats designed for Telegram's in-app environment. This includes task-list placements, interstitial ads, and banner ads, all integrated into the natural flow of user interactions within Mini Apps. For most campaigns, Reward mechanics - tasks, lives, or bonus coins - encourage users to engage with the ads, enhancing ad impact and promoting active user engagement.

Benefits and Audience Reach

PropellerAds' ads integration within Telegram Mini Apps promises new opportunities for advertisers seeking fresh, high-quality traffic. Advertisers can significantly expand their reach beyond traditional sources, with over 50 million daily impressions available through this traffic type. Moreover, PropellerAds' targeting capabilities ensure advertisers connect with the most relevant users, improving return on investment (ROI) and conversion rates. Top GEOs include Europe (with CIS regions), India, and parts of Africa, granting extensive access to a rapidly growing audience across these regions.

Additionally, PropellerAds employs advanced algorithms to rigorously filter traffic, ensuring that advertisers receive high-quality users genuinely interested in their offers. With the platform's cost-effective CPA-based bidding model, advertisers gain unparalleled control over campaign performance and budget.

Addressing Market Demands with Seamless Telegram-Based Funnels

PropellerAds' ads in Telegram Mini Apps provide a seamless experience for advertisers targeting Telegram's active user base. This new traffic type solves several business challenges in promoting offers within Telegram's ecosystem. For advertisers who struggled to find traffic sources suited to their Telegram-based apps, channels, or chats, PropellerAds' solution offers an ideal alternative, seamlessly integrating into the Telegram experience. This new channel holds particular value for crypto and finance advertisers, as many Telegram Mini Apps operate on the TON blockchain, meaning that users are often crypto-savvy and have wallets, providing a valuable audience for finance-related offers.

Key benefits of TMA PropellerAds traffic

PropellerAds offers unparalleled advantages compared to competing platforms. Including:

CPA Goal Bidding: Advertisers can optimize campaigns to achieve specific cost-per-action objectives.

Superior Filtering: Advanced algorithms ensure traffic quality.

Targeting Precision: A wide range of targeting options, including platform, OS, browser, language, and connection type.

Flexible Moderation: Easier approval processes compared to Telegram's direct advertising policies.

With a fresh monthly audience of over 500 million users and ad formats resembling familiar push and click styles, advertisers benefit from both familiarity and cutting-edge performance.

Available Pricing Models and Ad Creatives

PropellerAds supports several pricing models for Telegram Mini App ads, including CPC, Smart CPC, and CPA Goal, allowing advertisers to select the option that best aligns with their campaign objectives. Additionally, the platform offers auto creatives, facilitating smooth ad management and streamlined creative processes. Ad formats are similar to push and click formats, ensuring advertisers can utilize familiar setups with a high-performance twist.

Target Audience

PropellerAds' new traffic type is designed for advertisers across various verticals, including iGaming, finance, sweepstakes, media, rewards, and crypto. Advertisers targeting Telegram internal offers (such as groups, apps, or chats) and external offers (CPA or product-based campaigns) will benefit from this feature, providing a dynamic, highly interactive environment that naturally fosters conversions and engagement.

With ads in Telegram Mini Apps, PropellerAds provides advertisers a new way to connect with an engaged audience, opening new doors for brand visibility and user engagement.

About PropellerAds

PropellerAds is a leading advertising platform that connects brands with high-quality audiences worldwide. By offering advanced targeting, powerful optimization tools, and innovative ad formats, PropellerAds empowers advertisers to achieve their goals, whether it's driving conversions, boosting ROI, or scaling campaigns. With a focus on transparency and performance, PropellerAds continues to redefine what's possible in digital advertising.

For more information about Telegram Mini Apps traffic or other PropellerAds solutions, visit - https://propellerads.com

Media Contact:

Michael Gor esq.

TG: GorDiMaggio

contact.us@propellerads.com

SOURCE: PropellerAds

View the original press release on accesswire.com