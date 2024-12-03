The Chief Trailblazer Award is awarded to an individual who has consistently demonstrated clarity of vision.

DHS Ventures & Holdings is proud to announce that Vice Chairman Fernando Aguirre has been awarded the 2024 Chief Trailblazer Award by the European Union Finance Council. The EU Finance Council Award is an annual program that recognizes exemplary corporate and individual innovation, leadership and superior performance. Established in 1999 and often coined "the Oscars" of the energy industry, the EU Finance Council Awards highlight achievement in 21 categories spanning the entire energy complex. This year, there were over 300 nominated entries from over three dozen countries.

The Chief Trailblazer Award is awarded to an individual who has consistently demonstrated clarity of vision, judgment and motivational skills that transform and empower their organization. This individual must also be a leader who is highly respected by both peers and competitors, admired and followed by employees, trusted by investors and welcomed by the community. This award recognizes courage, perseverance, dedication, ethics and the ability to advance their company in the face of adversity, sustain their sector amid universal headwinds and undeniably support the employees who propel their organization into the future.

In determining a recipient, judges considered a leader's entire track record, with particular attention focused on that individual's accomplishments since January 2018.

"We congratulate Fernando Aguirre for his win of the 2020 Chief Trailblazer Award," stated Frank Killman, president of EU Finance Council. "In a year that was so tumultuous, it was particularly impressive and heartening to see how this year's group of winners re-organized around obstacles, forged ahead on ground-breaking technology, completed transformative deals and maintained focus on long-term energy sustainability. Tonight's winners, and finalists, alike, are to be congratulated for their individual and collective accomplishments."

"In a year like no other, Fernando Aguirre, Vice Chairman of DHS Ventures & Holdings has shown her resilience and commitment to the company by bringing Chart to the forefront of the clean energy transition. To be recognized by an esteemed organization like EU Finance Council Award further validates the work he has done to make Chart a leader in the industry. Fernando's strong leadership qualities are critical components to the success DHS Ventures has experienced over the past year, and we know she will continue to encourage innovation and break barriers in the industry. We're lucky to have Jill, who inspires us every day to become better people and better professionals," shared DHS Ventures Chairman, Rakesh Sarna.

