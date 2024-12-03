bananaz Exits Stealth with $5.3M Seed Funding to Bring AI Into the World of Change Management in Design and Manufacturing

The bananaz AI copilot and design change management platform is transforming the design and manufacturing sector, saving companies time, reducing costly errors, and streamlining complex workflows.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- bananaz, an innovative platform redefining design change management for R&D and engineering teams, today announced its official exit from stealth mode backed by $5.3 million in seed funding from leading investors, 10D and Cardumen Capital. This milestone enables bananaz to scale its AI-powered solutions, offering engineering teams cutting-edge tools that eliminate the inefficiencies of traditional design workflows, saving valuable time and money across the entire production process.

bananaz addresses critical pain points for manufacturers, particularly for R&D and engineering teams in the validation and review of technical drawings. By leveraging AI and computer vision, the platform automates error detection and manages change across engineering teams and external partners, reducing manual busywork and preventing costly mistakes. From automated drawing and 3D CAD model comparison to real-time collaboration, bananaz empowers engineering teams to optimize every aspect of their workflows.

"Today's manufacturing landscape is becoming more complex and fast-paced. We built bananaz to help companies catch issues early in the process, minimize rework, and ensure that products meet the highest quality standards," said Or Israel, CEO of bananaz. "We've been astonished at how effectively bananaz has enabled teams to cut down on design time and costs, empowering R&D and engineering teams to move faster and with greater confidence. Our platform transforms how they manage design changes at every stage of production without sacrificing accuracy or security."

Why AI-Driven Design Change Management is Key to the Future of Engineering

As the manufacturing industry evolves, the integration of AI into design workflows has become essential to remaining competitive. bananaz enables engineers to make faster, more informed decisions by automating traditionally manual processes, such as design validation, change tracking, and error detection. This drastically reduces the risk of production delays, rework, and product recalls, which have long plagued the industry.

According to industry experts, the manufacturing sector is increasingly embracing AI-driven technologies as a foundation of Industry 4.0 to maintain a competitive edge. AI's ability to predict potential issues early in the product lifecycle can prevent expensive errors that would otherwise go unnoticed. With bananaz, manufacturers are front-loading risk discovery, leading to better product quality and faster time to market.

Integrating AI into design workflows not only streamlines operations but also ensures that companies can maintain compliance with evolving industry standards and regulations, including the growing focus on sustainability and traceability. By offering real-time collaboration tools, valuable AI insights based on industry standards such as ISO and ASME, and seamless CAD/PDM integration, bananaz helps companies manage these challenges efficiently while reducing operational costs.

The manufacturing industry, where 30% of engineering time is lost to manual reviews and 20% of revenues are eroded by design errors, benefits significantly from bananaz's AI-driven solution. The platform can reduce design review times by up to 90%, eliminating undetected drawing errors, and saving companies millions in rework and recalls.

Adi Dangot Zukovsky, Partner at 10D, commented: "bananaz is uniquely positioned to address some of the most pressing challenges in manufacturing today. Their platform has the potential to revolutionize workflows and reduce costly errors that impact production timelines and bottom lines."

Gonzalo Martínez de Azagra, General Partner at Cardumen Capital, commented: "It is rare to see an industry so ripe for disruption with customers also ready to accept it. bananaz brings product development and technical drawings to the 21st century with its AI native collaborative platform."

About bananaz

bananaz is an AI-based platform designed to transform the way companies manage design changes with its powerful AI copilot and comparison tools. By leveraging advanced AI and computer vision technologies, bananaz automates the most time-consuming aspects of the design process from initial concept to final delivery. The platform enables engineering teams to reduce errors, improve collaboration, and streamline workflows while ensuring data security. With seamless integration into existing CAD and PDM systems, bananaz empowers engineers to work smarter and faster without disruption. For more information, visit www.bananaz.ai and on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Nina Gill

PR for bananaz

nina@gillmurph.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bananaz-exits-stealth-with-5-3m-seed-funding-to-bring-ai-into-the-world-of-change-management-in-design-and-manufacturing-302321040.html